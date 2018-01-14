Speech to Text for Mobile home fire in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clear lake are facing thousands of dollars in damage after an early morning fire destroyed their home. cl mobile home fire-vo-1 cl mobile home fire-vo-2 the clear lake fire department responded to a call in the 15- hundred block of south shore drive around 7:30 this morning. firefighters entered the side of the trailer and found heave smoke and flames before putting out the fire. owner justin lindner was not at home when this happened... but his two cats and dog were. one of the cats died in the fire... and the other cat and dog are missing. we spoke to lindner's mother who says they're hopeful to find the missing pets.xxx cl mobile home fire-sot-1 cl mobile home fire-sot-2 my son has not said much other than he will move on however he has mentioned the dog and the cat a couple of times so i know it's in there." fire officials are calling the mobile home a total loss and estimate 25- thousand dollars in damage and 5- thousand in lost contents. they're still investigating the cause of the fire. /