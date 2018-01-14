Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-13-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx with mostly clear skies tonight, we once again see our temperatures fall to near -10 degrees with wind chills near -25 degrees. a low pressure system approaches tomorrow, providing cloudy skies and some slightly warmer air with highs in the middle teens; it will also bring steady light snow showers starting around noon and continuing into the evening. we are looking at a solid 1-2 inches of light fluffy snow before the system moves out sunday night. then, the focus returns to the cold as a strong northwest wind arrives sunday night . highs could very well be subzero monday and tuesday with double digit subzero lows tuesday and wednesday morning. we will see cold sunshine tuesday/wednes day/thursday and a lot of friday. we finally start to warm late wednesday with highs in the middle 20's on thursday and middle 30's on friday. we will see a snow/mix chance next saturday. tonight: mostly clear/increasin g clouds late. lows: near -10. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: cloudy/snow arrives around noon. highs: mid teens. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. sunday night: snow tapers/blowing snow. lows: near -6. winds: south becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph. the city of minneapolis is going to be