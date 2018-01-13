Speech to Text for Day of Service Gathering

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

national day of service. every year millions of americans honor dr. king's legacy by participating in a service project or volunteer opportunity. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on the unique way local college students are recognizing the holiday. diversity and generations-stinger-3 she has more from our rochester studio.xxx diversity and generations-llvosot-1 diversity and generations-llvosot-2 minnennials and baby boomers - two very different generations that are coming together to share their experiences with race and diversity. lowerthird2line:inter-generati onal day of service gathering rochester, mn tomorrow - university of minnesota rochester college students will meet with seniors of color at 125 live for a inter- generational day of service event. i spoke to a umr student who sees this as an opportunity to bridge the generational gap and learn from one another. diversity and generations-llvosot-4 "times are changing really fast and a lot of times especially with my parents and grand parents, they kind of lose touch with what us younger kids are doing and it's important to learn from these older people and to learn about their mistakes so we don't repeat them in the future." diversity and generations-llvosot-5 this will be the first of what they hope will be many meetings between students and seniors. from the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / the event starts at 1pm tomorrow and is open to the public. /