Speech to Text for Reaction to President Trump's Comments

this is the comment president trump reportedly said regarding immigration from haiti - el salvador and africa. i spoke to a rochester woman who was born in el salvador an immigrated to the u-s with her family three decades ago to escape the salvadoran civil war. her reaction when she heard about the president's remarks. "disappointed but not shocked i guess is how i would describe it. i think there's a lot of folks that come from my country that are highly educated and also contributing members to society and i think a lot of these people are not recognized," many of those immigrants could face deportation... that's because earlier this week the trump administration announced that it's ending the special protections for salvadoran immigrants. from rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3 the president denied the reports on twitter. he posted quote "the language used by me at the daca meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.