Speech to Text for Clearing the Streets of Snow & Ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

throughout are cleared off today thanks to the work of city, county, and state crews. while drivers appreciate efforts to plow and salt the roads - we are wondering why some crews were sent home early yesterday while the snow was still falling. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us live from mason city with more...brian? xxx city plows-lvo-3 katie you can see there is still snow on several of the roads in mason city especially on less travelled roads in town. city plows-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:clearing the streets of snow & ice mason city, ia those with the city say they sent crews home yesterday around starting at three p-m and all crews were done by six...even though snow was still coming down. crews didn't start work again until three this morning. an official with mason city's operations and maintenance deparmtent says they stopped at 6 last night because all of the roads had already been plowed and salted....so there wasn't much left to do at that point. he also says they stopped early to give people a chance to move their cars for alternate side parking...and the 3 a-m start time allowed them to plow the roads once more before people started to head to work or school. one person we spoke with applauds the city's efforts. xxx city plows-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:travis hergert mason city, ia they do a good job and im sure its difficult at times when you have so many things you have to take care of especially when you have a mixture instead of just snow and you get a mixture of ice and after the rain we just got and then all of sudden you throw snow on top of it. im sure it's a difficult task to keep on top of. despite there still being snow and ice on the roads which you can see here - alternate side parking has been suspended. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. mason city city staff say that if your street has not been cleared you can contact the streets department. /