wx_icon Mason City -3°

wx_icon Albert Lea -2°

wx_icon Austin -2°

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester -4°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

State agency warns homeowners about rentals

Minnesotans who plan to rent out their homes for Superbowl weekend should check the fine print on their insurance policies.

Posted: Fri Jan 12 15:49:40 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 15:49:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for State agency warns homeowners about rentals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

superbowl is going to bring thousands of tourists to minnesota - and all of those people will need somewhere to stay. home owners in minneapolis have already started listing their homes for rent for superbowl weekend - and now - some in rochester are doing the same. superbowl homes-vo-1 lowerthird2line:home rentals for superbowl weekend rochester, mn however - the minnesota department of commerce is urging home owners to take a look at their insurance policies before listing their homes on sites on air-b-n-b. they say that often times - homeowner policies do not offer coverage if you are running a business out of your home... and even renting it out for a couple of days could disqualify you. some say they would still rent out their space - but just be cautious of their belongings.xxx superbowl homes-sot-1 lowerthird2line:noah leopold rochester, mn "i would probably take all of my personal stuff and everything that i knew that could be in the way out." rentals on air b-n-b are running renters anywhere from three hundred dollars to two thousand dollars a night for superbowl weekend. the department of commerce suggests evaluating your risks before making any decisions. /

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events