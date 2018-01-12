wx_icon Mason City -3°

wx_icon Albert Lea -2°

wx_icon Austin -2°

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester -4°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Sisters work to end human trafficking

They say more people need to get educated about the issue.

Posted: Fri Jan 12 15:47:30 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 12 15:47:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Sisters work to end human trafficking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the sisters of st. francis have been fighting to end... human trafficking-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fight to end human trafficking continues kimt news 3 bringing awareness and educating people about human and sex trafficking has been one of their main missions. with yesterday being national human trafficking awareness day we talked to one of the sisters about her experience working on the important cause.xxx human trafficking-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sister mary eliot rochester, mn "ive been surprised at the number of people who know nothing about human trafficking, they know nothing about whats going on they don't even know that we're working on it." the sisters have made a lot of progress in the fight to end human trafficking - but they need help. we'll tell you what they're asking for at six. / a

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events