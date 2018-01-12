Speech to Text for 1st week of 2018 Legislative Session wraps up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wrap-vo-4 this week - iowa state lawmakers gavelled in the 20-18 legislative session... kicking off a very busy first week in des moines. leg week wrap-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:monday first week of legislative session des moines, ia following opening day - governor kim reynolds gave her first condition of the state address where she outlined her priorities for this year. she also layed out her proposed budget adjustments. local representatives we spoke with have mixed feelings about the year - with democratic representative sharon steckman saying she hopes both parties can work together. meanwhile - republican representative terry baxter says he is happy with the outlook for the year. but one voter we spoke with says he wants to see the state prioritize mental health even more than water quality legislation and tax reform.xxx leg week wrap-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kelly mishak nora springs, ia mental health treatment and that type of thing needs to be brought to the forefront with the situation and our culture right now. next week marks the first funnel week of the session - which means state lawmakers have to get all of their proposed bills passed by legislative committees in order for them to make it on the agenda.