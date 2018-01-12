Speech to Text for More flu deaths in Iowa

deaths-vo-4 today - the iowa department of public health reported 8 more flu deaths in the state - making a total of 14 flu- related deaths since october. flu season deaths-vo-1 lowerthird2line:more flu deaths mason city, ia doctor joseph kinskey at quick care urgent care clinic in mason city says more than half of the people the clinic hase tested for the flu within the past month have been postive with strains a and b. the most common flu strain this year is a h-3-n-2- which causes serious illnesses.. hospializations.. and even death for those who may have a weaker immune system. we spoke to one local woman who gets the flu shot every year who says even she is concerned now that more people have died from it.xxx flu season deaths-sot-3 lowerthird2line:julie meinders mason city, ia i think that is kind of scary i don't kow if people always pay attention to the warning signs or it's hard to tell if you have thr flu or say you've got salmonella." the centers for disease control and prevention is still recommending that people go out and get their flu shots.. even though it may not be as effective this year. / / leg