storm of 20-18 has passed... homeowners are busy with cleanup - as they try to remove the snow and ice from their cars... driveways... and sidewalks. but when it gets this cold out - getting rid of all that ice can seem impossible. kimt news 3's stefante randall set out to learn the tricks of the trade. she joins us now live in mason city - stefante.xxx snow cleanup in the cold-lvo-2 this shovel is one of many tools local residents are using now to get rid of the snow from their driveways. snow cleanup in the cold-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:snow removal in the cold mason city, ia mason city resident brian ekborg spent the afternoon removing snow from his driveway with his snowblower. when it comes to clearing the ice... brian says just using salt and his snow tools did the trick.xxx snow cleanup in the cold-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:brian ekborg mason city, ia just clean it off with a snowblower and scatter a little bit of salt on it and that's all it takes and it does a pretty good job." brian says luckily - he and his wife did not have to work during the storm and were able to park their cars inside the garage.. so they avoided the freezing ice on their windows. reporting live in mason city - stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. many cities have ordinances that require homeowners to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks. in mason city - you have 48 hours... and in rochester - you have just one day.