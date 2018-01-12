Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-12-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

another area of high pressure coming down straight from canada is bringing more cold air back to north iowa and southern minnesota. air temperatures will fall into the double digits below zero tonight under clear skies. sunshine will continue for saturday making the nicer day of the two for this weekend. highs will be in the single digits above zero. as we go into sunday, a quick moving clipper system will bring some light accumulations of snowfall to the area. many of us will look at up to a half inch to an inch at most. cold air continues into next week with partly sunny skies on monday with highs around 0 which is what tuesday will look like as well with more sunshine that day. warmer air will return at the end of next week with highs climbing back into the 20's by next thursday and friday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: double digits below zero. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: single digits above zero. winds: northwest ay 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: increasing clouds. lows: around ten below zero. winds: south at 3 to 6 mph.