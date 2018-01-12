Speech to Text for HIV grant for Cerro Gordo Co.

iowa public health says there were 124 new h?i?v cases in 20?15. over 27 percent were in those between the ages 15?24 yeards old. now cerro gordo county public health has received a grant providing (free testing to anyone 14 or older. registered nurse samantha smith says the goal is to get people to come in and get in iowa it is still increasing where with this grant the how is to try reach people who have never been tested or maybe have certain risk factors that they need to be tested more frequently in order to make sure that they do not have hiv. in the 20?17... county health rankings say over 75 percent of adult in cerro gordo county reported never being tested for h?i? v.///