Speech to Text for Cold means business for cabs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

while over 60 schools closed down for thursday's winter storm ? other places not only stayed open ? but got great business. kimt news threes annalisa pardo shows us why cabs like the cold. local cab companies tell me when the weather's this bad and this cold they have people calling for cabs just to go a few blocks up the road. yellow cab of rochester says as the temerpature drops, business goes up. the company says a lot of people who usually walk to work call them for a ride ? or even call a cab just to not have to warm up their own car. when you call a cab, you're going to get in a warm vehicle, someone else has the responsibility, just buckle up and go. cab drivers are also on the roads longer, because just like all drivers in the snow, it takes longer to get around. in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news three. yellow cab of rochester says their business not only varies with changes of weather ? but also on the time of day.