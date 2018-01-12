Speech to Text for Law Enforcement in the Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

would be easy to think that accident numbers would be going up - but that may not be the case. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester with the latest accident reports...brook e? law enforcement snow safety-lmapvo-4 i'm outside of the rochester law enforcement center and i'm learning from officials that across our area - accidents have actually been minimal today. brooke live-lvo-2 i just spoke with mason city police and they tell me that they only had four accidents reported today. they say that this is actually well below their average number of incidents in one day. law enforcement snow safety-lmapvo-1 law enforcement snow safety-lmapvo-3 now i have been driving around rochester all day today and thankfully have not seen a single accident. but that doesn't mean law enforcement has't had to be out in the somewhat dangerous conditions. i spoke with a couple of people to see what we could do to help look out for the safety of those coming to our rescue for a change.xxx law enforcement snow safety-lsot-1 law enforcement snow safety-lsots-2 if you see lights or something like that give people more space. we've all been there with cars whizzing by...it's scary." law enforcement snow safety-lsots-3 i go ahead and look over my shoulder and get in the left lane and then i kind of slow down a little bit just to make sure that they're safe." police say that with all of the school and business closings today- it has kept people off the dangerous roads which could be why accident counts are so low i did reach out to olmsted county for their incident report numbers - but have yet to hear back from them. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thanks brooke. olmsted county has tweeted out urging residents to plan ahead - slow down - and drive safe.