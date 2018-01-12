Speech to Text for Responding to Calls of Frozen Pipes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the cold winter weather has more risks than just on the road. tyler mentioned a wind chill advisory will go into effect later tonight - so the threat for freezing pipes still exists. work snow-vo-1 work snow-vo-2 servpro is a repair and restoration company in mason city that cleans up after pipes burst in the cold. those with the company say they've been responding to more calls this year. currently they are working on repairs at the river city apartment complex as well as the old sears building in mason city. xxx work snow-sot-1 work snow-sot-2 we've got a lot of frozen pipe calls from a lot of different plumbers, home owners, and business owners just due to the subzero temperatures or the artic vortex that came through the midwest here. freezing pipes-sot-3 servpro had to order another 50 fans from madison wisconsin to dry up all the water from pipes that burst. / matz