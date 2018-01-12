Speech to Text for Psychology Behind Driving in Storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is urging folks to stay off the roads if they can avoid it...but not everyone is heeding that advice. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us live from mason city to explain why people are still testing their luck on the icy roads...brian? xxx drive snow-lvo-3 katie i've been on the roads all day-- between clear lake and mason city and the roadways have been in bad shape. there's low visibility, slippery roads, and high winds - which begs the quesiton: why would people want to drive today? drive snow-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:psychology behind driving in storms mason city, ia well we spoke to a local psychologist who says its considered a control issue. he says people don't like to be told to stay in their homes and not to drive. he also says technology - like four wheel drive - gives people more confidence in their ability to hit the streets despite the unsafe conditions. xxx drive snow-lsot-1 drive snow-lsots-3 keeps ya out of the ditch you still have to realize that stopping is still an issue four wheel drive doesn't help you stop it just helps you get around. so when everyone else is spinning tires and doing donuts i'm just tooling down the road being safe and being happy. lowerthird2line:cody williams turning leaf counseling i hear people all of the time say oh i can make it i have four wheel drive not realizing that four wheel drive isn't meant to drive on ice it's meant if you get stuck or high terrain but they still feel like they are safer so i think they would risk the situations more. now cody does drive a truck himself, but says he does not risk going out when the roads are this bad. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank