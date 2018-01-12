Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-11-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-6 weather-stngr-7 weather-main-4 the snowfall will persist throughout the afternoon, but as the snow dwindles down tonight, plan on the wind still being an issue. wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph will continue throughout the remainder of the night blowing that fresh light snowfall around weather-stngr-5 weather-live-2 i'm downtown albert lea...where as you can see...the snow is still falling.... i'll send things back to you tyler. live in albert lea...raquel hellman...kimt news three. / the snowfall will persist throughout the afternoon, but as the snow dwindles down tonight, plan on the wind still being an issue. wind speeds between 20 and 30 mph will continue throughout the remainder of the night blowing that fresh light snowfall around. the temperatures will keep dropping to the single digits below zero. wind chills will also reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero. cloud cover will gradually clear out tonight giving way to some sunshine throughout much of friday, but clouds will then increase once more late friday evening. the weekend will bring some sunshine on saturday but highs will only be in the single digits above zero. that night, plan on lows falling to the double digits below zero. a quick burst of light snow will move through sunday afternoon and into sunday evening giving way to minor accumulations. next week will be cold and quiet with sunshine to start next week. tonight: blowing snow/decreasin g clouds. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 25 decreasing to 15 mph. friday: increasing clouds. highs: single digits above zero. winds: north at 10 to 15 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. thank you tyler. /