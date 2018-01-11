Speech to Text for Transit bus drivers discuss winter storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

/ transit buses-stngr-2 there are those who rely on public transit every day - and others who opt to take the city bus on days like this to avoid driving in these conditions. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with how your evening commute could be impacted by this weather.xxx deedee live-lvo-2 amy - rochester public transit and rochester city lines are both running all of their routes today - as expected the road conditions have caused some delays. transit buses-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:weather impacts public transit rochester, mn i talked to some rochester public transit drivers who are tasked with navigating a 28- thousand pound bus in these slippery conditions. they tell me that while there are advantages and disadvantages - they want other drivers to know how they can help makes things a bit easier during these conditions.xxx transit buses-lsot-1 transit buses-lsot-3 "be aware that these large vehicles don't have the manuverability as they do on days where the roads are in better conditions so we really rely on other drivers to yield and give us plenty of room and everybody should be driving cautiously today." public transit drivers know that a lot of people depend on them to get from point a to point b - which is why it takes a lot for them to actually cancel services. r-p-t has only had two service cancellations in the past two decades. live in rochester - deedees stiepan - kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. kimt.com:local news for current delays or detours of city buses - head to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. / matz update-mug-3 a