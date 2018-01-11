Speech to Text for Truck driver reacts to aftermath of winter storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

many of us tried to stay off the roads today - for some... that's just not an option. truck driver concerns-vo-3 lowerthird2line:truck driver reacts to weather mason city, ia builders first- source truck driver jason jenson is no stranger to driving in snow storms. he was out on the roads today - and says his biggest concern is not the road conditions... but other drivers. he says many of them did not seem prepared to be out on the ice-covered roads. he says when driving in this weather - it's best to slow down and take your time.xxx truck driver concerns-sot-2 lowerthird2line:jason jenson truck driver mainly ugh..make sure all of the equipment stays running so that it stays warmed upand moving a little bit slower than normal to make sure we are taking cautious steps to prevent any falling or accidents like that and just being a little bit safer and extra careful." jason also recommends drivers clean off all ice and snow from their windows... mirrors... lights and reflectors before they head out. / wx and