Speech to Text for Winter driving mindset

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

snow-stngr-2 the roadways in both minnesota and iowa are down right horrible today with very limited visibility caused by blowing snow and ice covering some spots... but there are still people out on the road. it got us thinking - who would want to drive in this kind of weather? k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke to a psychologist today to find out why some chose to head out - even when the weather is this bad. he joins us now live in mason city... brian - what did you learn?xxx mindset of driving in snow-lvo-2 yeah amy i have been on the roads pretty much all day-- mostly in mason city and clear lake and the roads like you said are just not good--i wouldn't have even been out today if it wasn't for work that's for sure. but according to a local phsycologist - there's a reason some people are braving the bad roads today. mindset of driving in snow-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:winter driving mindset mason city, ia you can see here just how bad the visibility is earlier this afternoon. now those with turning leaf counseling say many who travel in this kind of weather have a very controling mentality. he says automotive technology does play a big role in the decision as well - because it can make people overly confident.xxx mindset of driving in snow-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:greg jennings clear lake, ia i like driving in iowa weather it's kind of exhilarating it you take it easy you take it slow and you stay in four wheel drive people who don't have four wheel drive need to stay home. lowerthird2line:cody williams turning leaf counseling nope i wont go out of town when it is nasty like this i will stay in town. now like williams said - today is not the day to be out on the roads. and amy according to the iowa state patrol. people are listening. troopers say they haven't responded to any accidents so far and there are very few drivers on the road. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. another reason williams says more people brave the dangerous road conditions are because - overall - cars have a lot of safety features and some people don't acknowledge the risk. / freeborn