Speech to Text for Gluten-Free Meals

so we're gonna make a couple of different things kind of basing it off of one recipe and making it into two. leaning towards gluten free. i know gluten free can be a little scary to cook for or if you're a new person with that allergy even to just start cooking for yourself. so i thought we'd just touch base a little bit on gluten free cooking today. alright, sounds good, we're going to get started. we're gonna not only make a pasta dish with a rice noodle, which is 100 percent gluten free, but we're also gonna fill some portebello caps with some stuffing too. so just showing you a couple different ways of doing the recipe that way. so what i've done is i've already got the sausage already simmering, this is pretty much done. so the next thing we're gonna do is we're gonna just start adding in our veggies and a lot of time with sausage, i don't drain out that oil, i'd much rather use the natural oil coming from that then adding olive oil to it having to drain it and all of that. so the first thing i'm going to do is just add in this eggplant. and eggplant is the first thing you're going to want to add in because it takes a couple of minutes to just kind of break it down to where you want it. once you got the two to three minutes done, the next thing you're going to do is i've got some red pepper and onion here. so we're gonna add that in. so you've had your eggplant going for a couple of minutes and again same thing with this. we're not going to go super long on this but just long enough to start to break that down before we add in our wine and chicken stock. so i've got my garlic that i'm going to add in here. and this is just a dried oregano. if you want to use fresh oregeno that's fine just remember the fresh is a lot more potent so use less than what the recipe says. so we're just gonna sprinkle this dry stuff in there. and then we're gonna put one tablespoon of tomato paste in there as well. and then just give this a nice little stir up. and then we're gonna add in this wine. now today i used a chardonnay. this is a french chardonnay and this is one of brian, our liquor store manager's favorite picks so i thought i would go with that. he said this one is not only good for cooking but it's also good for sipping on a glass if you're cooking. so we're gonna let this wine kind of simmer down for a couple of minutes. what this is gonna do is evaporate that alcohol so if you're not a drinker but you do want to cook with wine, letting it simmer down and getting about halfway gone is gonna evaporate out that alcohol so you don't have to worry about an alcohol intake with that. so the last thing we're gonna add in is our chicken stock. and again we're gonna let that chicken stock reduce for a few minutes kind of to bring more of the flavor out and get rid of a little bit of that liquid. so once you've got that chicken reduced and stuff one of the couple last things we're gonna do is one, we're just gonna get a season going. so just a little bit of salt and pepper because the sausage is salty so you're not gonna need a whole lot of each. and then we're also gonna get our parsely. now this is an black leaf italian parsley so it's just a little bigger than your kinda bunchier traditional parsley that's used. so we're just gonna sprinkle that in and as you can see we just got great color over here with this dish. today i'm trying to show you guys just really a couple of fun ways of doing a gluten free meal. so one way of doing this is portobello mushrooms and i'm doing like especially bigger stuffed mushrooms are my favorite to use, they just hold up better on the grill or in the oven. what i'm gonna do is i've got these a little olive oil, salt and pepper, i've already washed these off and i'm gonna take some of this filling and just get it in there and get a nice amount in there. and before we pop it in the oven we are gonna top it off with some parmesan cheese. so what i'm gonna do is i'm gonna stick this in the oven at 350 degrees for about 8 to 10 minutes or until that cheese on top is nice and melted and starts to turn color. okay so our first part of the recipe i was showing you how to do the mushroom part so that's in the oven and that's roaring and getting ready to go. so what we're gonna do is we're just gonna finish up if you just want to do a pasta dish if you're not a big fan of mushrooms, another way to do this is i've got this is just a brown rice pasta. so the last thing i'm gonna do i'm gonna add these noodles in, we're gonna get tossed up with the rest of our mix here. and again once you've got it plated up, just make sure to get a little bit of that parmesan on top. i took this amazing recipe and i showed you 2 great ways of doing it whether it's summertime, or you want to use your gluten free recipe twice for your gluten free person or for yourself, just a great easy way to accommodate everybody. if you'd like to try these meals out for yourself...we've posted the recipes on kimt dot com...under local news. and if you're interested in learning more about gluten free foods...austin hy-vee is hosting a gluten-free fair. it's tomorrow and saturday from eleven until two o'clock. you'll get free samples of gluten free products and a chance to win a gift basket.