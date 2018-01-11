Speech to Text for Black Panther Viewing Party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

organization wants to make sure youth of color in our area don't miss out on seeing marvel's first movie led by a black superhero. black superhero-vo-1 black superhero-vo-2 the highly- anticipated "black panther" hits theaters next month. and rochester for justice is collecting donations so 1- hundred kids can see the film at no cost to them or their families. we talked to a young man who says he loves all the marvel movies but explains why seeing this one will be different.xxx black superhero-sot-1 black superhero-sot-2 "there's not a lot of black super heroes, there's not a lot of movies that have an all-black cast, mostly- black cast, black actors that aren't villains because we can play more than the villain." the black panther has already broken ticket pre-sale records according to movie ticket retailer fandango. / rock and roll hall of