recognizing that the challenges communities face have a direct correlation with addiciton, and internet safety. that's why tonight - the olmstead county sherrif's office hosted a community drug awareness and trends presentation at stewartville high school. community drug awareness-vo-1 community drug awareness-vo-2 parents came out to become more informed and take the opportunity to ask questions. one father says it's important to have conversations with your child about drugs and safety online -even if you completely trust your them.xxx community drug awareness-sot-1 community drug awareness-sot-2 "your kid may be the wolf in sheep's clothing. oh i don't do that and the next thing you know- you find out they're bullying somebody or picking on somebody in their class or in a different class in the same school." officers at the presentation suggest taking the time to get to know what your kid is doing online and with their friends.