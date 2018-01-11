Speech to Text for Airport travel in the storm

the impeding storm causes concern for various reasons - but especially when it comes to travel. live k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan has been talking with travel officials all day to find out what those planning on flying should expect. brooke? / airport travel-lvo-4 katie - i'm at the rochester international airport - and officials here are telling me that so far-no flights out of r-i-a have been affected by the winter storm - but come tomorrow that could change. airport travel-lvo-2 they say that it can be hard to predict if flights will be delayed but- they're actually more concerned with the weather in chicago's affect on local flights and chicago isn't expecting any severe weather at this time. airport travel-lvo-1 airport travel-lvo-3 though they are still preparing - by watching the weather and the ops crew is scheduled to come in early in the morning to be sure that the runways are safe. as for travelers by both plane and car-no one is necessarily worried tonight but there is some concern for travel plans tomorrow.xxx airport travel-lsot-1 airport travel-lsot-2 'i'm not so much worried about my flight because i know the minneapolis airport is used to dealing with this weather but i'm a little bit worried about driving from rochester to minneapolis in the weather tomorrow." laura also tells me that she will be checking her airline app all morning tomorrow to keep an eye on the status of her flight-just in case. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / and as always - you can find the latest - most accurate weather conditions on our kimt weather app. if you don't already have it - it can be downloaded for free in your phone or tablet's app store.