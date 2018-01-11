Speech to Text for SAW: Zack Santee

santee is saw-intro-2 it doesn't get any tougher than this...at last years 1a district tourney, three ranked wrestlers entered the lake mills site...only two could advance...for central springs' zack santee that meant missing out on the state tournament despite having one of the best resumes in the state of iowa...now in his senior season our newest student athlete of the week is determined to finish out his season at the well.xxx santee is saw-pkg-1 stinger santee is saw-pkg-2 coach: you know he didn't get to his ultimate goal last year getting to the state tournament missed it by an eyelash santee is saw-pkg-3 whitney: and when you're that close you can almost taste it...it makes defeat that much harder. zack: kind of came down on myself for a while beat myself up about it whitney: but he didn't let it stop him from racing his way to the state tournament in multiple events on the oval the following spring...and he's not dwelling on it this senior season on the mats either... santee is saw-pkg-5 zack: it's time to get back handle it like a man get back to work on the mat play with hard work dedication and take care of it santee is saw-pkg-4 whitney: and santee has been doing just that currently ranked 4th in the state in 1a at 220, pinning opponent after opponent less than a month away from sectionals coach: he's locked in he's dial in it's really fun to watch him compete right now whitney: and you can thank that senior grit...knowing the clock is winding down on his final season as a panther, from returning to the gririron for one last touchdown under the friday night lights this fall...to giving everything he's got in the wrestling room every day this winter... zack: you only get one senior year and i'm here to chase after state metal that i never got so it's always been a dream of mine and i'm ready to go get it