Speech to Text for Response to IA Governor Reynold's Priorities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

town-vo-3 meanwhile- iowa democrats are going on a tour of their own...speaking out about governor reynold's priorities. dems in town-vo-1 lowerthird2line:iowa democrats respond to governor's speech mason city, ia the state democratic chair is on the tour called "iowa deserves better." he's visiting communities across iowa to find out how voters feel about the priorities of the governor and the direction the state is headed. today's stop was in mason city. locals voiced concerns about water quality saying they don't want to have to pay to clean up the waste corporate farms produce. some residents also say they disagree with the proposed 27-million dollars in budget cuts. xxx dems in town-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tracy smith clear lake, ia i was horrified. we don't want to go the direction of kansas and it looks like that is exactly where we are going. in clear lake we have excellent schools and i live in a little pocket of excellence and i want to see that for the whole state. smith says she also worries about the proposed tax reform saying it would create less income for the state in a time when the state is in need of funding. / live weather tease