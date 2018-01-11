Speech to Text for Grocery Stores Prepare for Winter Storm Rush

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

up-bpclip-2 people are also making sure their pantries and refrigerators are well stocked for the storm. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester with the story...brooke are stores pretty busy today? lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com katie - grocery stores like fareway here in rochester are very busy today as some people prepare for the storm-while others are just learning about it.xxx grocery stock up-vo-1 lowerthird2line:andrea sanders rochester, mn "i have everything stocked i just brought home a half a beef from the butcher and my shelves are full so i'm ready to go." lowerthird2line:melissa mett rochester, mn "i wasn't aware there was a storm tonight, i knew it was going to snow i didn't realize it was a storm. maybe i shouldve bought more." lowerthird2line:grocery stores prepare for winter storm rush rochester, mn those at fareway tell me they have been steady all day and even brought in extra workers to keep up with the demand. workers tell me they are selling more water than usual but milk and bread are still in stock. at hy-vee in mason city, managers tell me they added some extra cashiers for tonight and ordered plenty of grocery staples so they don't run out. lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com and it's not only food that's a priority. hy-vee tells me they also have people ready to come in to shovel snow and make sure sidewalks are safe for their customers. live in rochester, i'm brook mckivergan kimt news 3. thanks brooke. another hy-vee in rochester tells us that they are always prepared for these types of situations so ordering extra grocery staples isn't a big deal for them.