Road Salt and Water Quality

katie- mason city crews say they get about a ton of salt each year. they then mix it with sand...and lay a fifty-fifty salt sand mixture on the roads to keep drivers safe. those with the mason city street department say they have using this mixture for a long time to keep the streets clear. when the snow melts...the salt and sand mixture runsoff and enters some waterways. according to the minnesota pollution control agency - it takes only one teaspoon of road salt to permanently pollute five gallons of water. those with the agency say there's no way to remove the chloride - and at high levels - chloride can harm freshwater fish and aquatic plants. we spoke with a woman from mason city who says she never thought of the impact salt can have on water quality. i guess i've never thought about it before because usually all im thinking is am i going to get to where im going safely because i only been driving for about six months and i guess im really nervous so that is something i've never really thought about, but i guess that is something i should consider more. if you're using salt on your own sidewalk - it's recommended you sweep it up once the pavement is dry and reuse it to keep it from washing away. according to the iowa department of natural resoruces website...the iowa department of transportation applied about 300-thousand tons of salt to roadways in 20-08...and since then they have steadily decreased the amount of salt they apply.