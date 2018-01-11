Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-10-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-main-4 weather-live-2 we are tracking a winter storm that has the potential to cause a big headache for everyone in our area starting overnight tonight and getting much worse through thursday. a winter storm warning will kick into effect tonight at 3am for several area counties including olmsted and cerro gordo. we're expecting things to egin overnight as rain and then quickly change over to snowfall with winds picking up immensly. this will cause a potential for freezing roadways, blowing snow, and powerful wind gusts. as for the rest of this evening, we'll keep with the cloud cover foggier skies with a chance for drizzle. in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. a winter storm warning is in effect for much of the kimt viewing area for thursday. our next storm system will arrive tonight in the form of rainfall first. this will start late tonight and into early thursday morning since temperatures will still be above freezing. as temperatures drop, a wintry mix will develop and eventually change into snowfall before sunrise on thursday. heavier snow totals will be found along and west of i-35 with amounts ranging between 3-6". snow totals will rapidly decrease northwest of albert lea and southeast of charles city. the wind will blow this snow around throughout thursday morning and even into thursday evening as the snow wraps up. temperatures will be dropping throughout the day thursday which will lead to flash freezing on area roadways. wind chills will be back below zero and so will our air temperatures by thursday night. sunshine will return on friday and saturday but highs will only be in the single digits above zero. tonight: rain to wintry mix/changing to snow. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: south becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph. thursday: snow showers/windy. highs: mid to upper teens and falling. winds: northwest at 20 to 30 mph. thursday night: decreasing clouds/blowing snow. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. thank you tyler. /