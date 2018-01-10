Speech to Text for Sustainability meeting held by DMC

net zero energy buildings are able to generate the same amount of energy they consume. that's why people in rochester came together today to discuss whether or not they could be a part of the community... as part of a sustainability series hosted by destination medical center. kimt news three's calyn thompson attended the meeting today. calyn... what did you learn?xxx dmc sustainability-lvo-2 amy - community members at the meeting say it's only a matter of time before these net zero energy buildings are a part of downtown rochester. dmc sustainability-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:net zero energy buildings rochester, mn a study was done in minneapolis to see if a building like that could work in the city. and results showed it could work in minneapolis... which makes people wonder if it could also work in rochester. people at the meeting i spoke with tell me they'd like to see more energy efficient buildings in rochester. one man says the reason we don't have them already is not technical... but political.xxx dmc sustainability-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:micah johnson rochester, mn "technically we can do all this stuff, we have the technology to do this. we could run our entire grid with 100-percent renewables. we have that technology to do it. the challenges are political." dmc sustainability-lsot-3 micah johnson - the man we just heard from - works at solar connection in rochester. he says one solution could be revising building codes to increase energy efficiency. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. coming up on kimt news 3 at 6... we'll hear from a city councilman who says he thinks the net zero energy buildings could become a reality in rochester with a little help from those leading the d- m-c project. / new research