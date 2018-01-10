Speech to Text for Gov. Reynolds discusses 2018 budget

and lieutenant governor are in the north iowa area today - meeting with the public to discuss the condition of the state. the plan laid out by governor reynolds tuesday addressed the priorities of the governor's office for 20- 18... focusing on iowa's budget... water quality and mental health care. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick spoke to the governor today - he join us now live from the newsroom.xxx reynolds-nrvo-2 amy along with the condition of the state address-- governor reynolds also released her proposed adjustments to the state budget for this year which shows around 27 million dollars in cuts to several areas... including to support for higher education. reynolds-nrvo-1 lowerthird2line:reynolds discusses state budget mason city, ia this is in light of the state revenue estimate conference's projected shortfall of around 40 to 90 million dollars. reynolds says some of that deficit came from the board not taking into consideration the ending balance - where they found additional funds with the iowa department of human services. this is what the governor had to say.xxx reynolds-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:gov. kim reynolds (r) iowa hopesfully we are starting to turn the corner and go fowarded especially with tax reform-- i really believe that we're going to start to see the revenues start to change in the state of iowa despite the shortfall proposed tax cuts are also being discussed this year-- which governor reynolds says will go up this year in light of the federal tax reform that passed. amy she says cuts need to be to try and keep iowan's hard earned money in their pockets. thank you brian. tonight on kimt news 3 at six - we will be hearing from governor reynolds on why she feels the state needs to pass tax reform this legislative session. / two