Free sand and salt offered in Rochester

sand and salt offered in Rochester

for the storm is making sure they're stocked up on salt and sand to treat icy sidewalks in the aftermath of the snow. rochester residents can get a free bucket of a salt-sand mixture which is provided by the city. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live - deedee where can people pick up those supplies?xxx city provides salt-lvo-2 amy - there are two piles like this where people can come and fill up a bucket... city provides salt-lvo-1 city provides salt-lvo-4 one is at the end of 1st ave south west right next to the ymca... the other - where i am - is behind the fiesta caf in the northbrook shopping center. lowerthird2line:free salt/sand mix available rochester, mn folks will have to bring their own buckets and shovels - and there is a five gallon pail limit. i talked to some residents earlier who were picking up the free mixture in anticipation of the storm.xxx city provides salt-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:charlie kirchner rochester, mn "my turnaround was kind of slippery this morning and i didn't have much sand so i figured i better get some more for the winter." there is a rochester city ordinance that requires property owners fully remove snow and ice from public sidewalks or paths in front of their properties. that has to be done within 24 hours after a snowfall. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. to prevent the mixture from running off into nearby waterways - public works is encouraging residents to sweep up any left over sand and salt left on bare pavement. we'll explain just how big of an impact that can have on local water quality - coming up on kimt news 3 at six. reynolds-stngr-2