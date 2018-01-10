Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 1-10-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((with all the snow melting yesterday, we have plenty of moisture to cause some dense fog across north iowa and southern minnesota for this morning. with the clouds staying in place all day, the fog will not lift. this will cause for light mist through most of the day with showers starting later afternoon and evening. with the warmer temperatures, no frozen precipitation is expected until later tonight and thursday morning. there will be freezing rain and ice late tonight and early thursday morning. the cold air will mix in more and the snow will start to accumulate for the rest of thursday and taper through out thursday afternoon. accumulations look to have a range from around 1 to 3 inches for the south east of our area like charles city with more to the northwest. mason city, austin, and rochester expected to see around 4 to 6 inches where albert lea could see around 6 to 8 inches. the snow will also be blowing around with strong winds from the north west at 20 to 25 mph and gusts near 40. traveling conditions will be crippled as we go as far into thursday night. cold air will rush in behind the now storm. highs will be back into the single digits will be below zero again for the weekend and starting of next week. another round of light snow will return come sunday night. today: mostly cloudy & foggy/isolated showers highs: lower 40's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: wintry mix to snow. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: south becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph. thursday: scattered snow/blowing snow highs: mid