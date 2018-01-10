Speech to Text for Study says Dad's don't have enough time with kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

over 60 percent of dads feel they spend too little time with their children. that's according to the pew research center. the study say most dad's blame time at work as the main reason. one rochester dad used to travel every other week for work... but decided he needed to travel less when he had a daughter. he now is the new owner of once upon a child and says he feels he spends good amount of time with his daughter, and tries to get even more on the weekends./// i usually let my wife sleep in a little bit because my daughter likes to wake up at like 6am. um so a couple hours that is just designated time for us just to hang out. the full study posted with this story on