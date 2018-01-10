Speech to Text for Driving in winter conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that storm jon is tracking has potential to be the first "whiteout" of the winter season. of course... driving during these conditions is (not recommended. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to prepare you... if you get caught in the storm. good morning tyler and arielle, in our news car, we only have a snow brush and shovel... which won't help us later this week. i talked to a local driving instructor who tells me when in a white out, drivers should pull over. and if you're pulled over, having a winter survival kit is key... he also says to put hazards on when pulled over during a whiteout to help cars see you. but if driving is unavoidable, he says lay off slow down. make sure that you're not driving too fast for the conditions. often times the speed limit itself is usually too fast for whiteout conditions. another local driver we talked to says she tries to be be sure to stay with kimt news 3 as we continue to track this system. we'll also have up?to?date school and work closings both on?air and online. we are learning about some breaking news this morning... a rollover crash one mile north of chatfield injures one woman early this morning.