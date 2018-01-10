Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/9)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

saturday the clear lake wrestling squad took home the first place plaque at their home tourney...now they are back on their home mats hosting a triangular with a tough denver squad and charles city... cl wrestling-vo-1 cl wrestling-vo-3 our cameras caught the comet and lion dual...two very familiar teams... - we start at 220...clear lake's kade hambly having some huge success as of late...tonight's no different this 3 point near fall is a part of his 7-5 decision... - at heavy weight it looked like tylor zuspan had the victory for c-c leading 5-zip late in the third but jake keith comes up huge with the pin with 29 seconds remaining for clear lake! - down to 106 8th ranked sam nelson gets the fall in the second over dajon richard... - and conner morey keeps it coming at 113 he quickly gets in position in the second to secure 6 more points for the home crowd with the pin - and at 120 aaron canchola lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestle charles city clear lake 16 61 final only needs 77 seconds to get the lions more bonus points...that fall over alec staudt hels c-l win 61-16. / the hiawatha valley league is getting mighty interesting in boys basketball...byr on sits atop the conference undefeated but you can't count out rochester lourdes who's gone toe to toe with hvl opponents so far this season... lourdes at km boys-vo-1 lourdes at km boys-vo-3 tonight they are in kasson taking on the komet boys... - komets' easton knoll kicks it off kicking it out to hunter bzoskie...nice move there to avoid the block and then sink trey - this time it's jacob bulger for k- m...stepping inside the lane to knock down the 15 footer - these komets they are all about teamwork...bzos kie with the backdoor pass finds knoll who gets k-m two more - but the eagles showed up tonight as well.. matthew hayford finds oliver dahlberg... who's got plenty of room in the corner...count three from there for the eagles.. - and he's not done yet. another pass from hayford gives dahlberg a chance from the top of the key... and finds another 3 for lourdes. lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs boys basketball lourdes k-m 67 75 final but komets win on their home court 75-67. / mayo at century boys-vo-1 mayo at century boys-vo-2 - we've got a big nine showdown in rochester between mayo and century... - spartans gabe madsen tosses it across court to a wide open adam leary who gets one to rattle on home from beyond the arc - mayo again on offense... this time calvin dixon gets it to mason madsen...who drives baseline for the reverse layin...what a move for the finish - century says now it's our turn... and jack fisher drives his way through the traffic and makes room for this nice basket. - panthers at it again... gabe hanson finds mustafa muminovic through the crowd... and he puts it up for three for century from the wing - but mayo is quick to respond... gabe madsen with the ball again... contested shot?! no problemo... lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs boys basketball mayo century 57 52 final - this one went down to the wire...but mayo takes the victory 57-52. north iowa at ghv girls-vo-1 north iowa at ghv girls-vo-3 quick stop in garner where the lady cardinals are taking on north iowa... - late in the third ghv with the lead...and sadie oulman keeps it coming off the steal she can't get it to go but no worries her putback is on the money - katelin adams has been leading her team all season...trying to dig the bison out of the hole sinking the jumper to finish the quarter - but it was just more cards in the fourth....maddie willliams forcing the turnover takes it coast to coast for two - great passing here sets up an easy bucket in the paint fior jade hanson... lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs girls basketball north iowa ghv 37 54 final ghv gets the w 54-37. / isu at kansas-vo-1 isu