Speech to Text for Net Neutrality

last month...the federal communications commission voted to repeal net neutrality...whi ch required internet providers to give websites equal access to the internet. now...a local leader is bringing community members together to try to get a better understanding of exactly what this means for consumers. net neutrality-vo-1 lowerthird2line:net neutrality meeting rochester, mn rochester city councilman michael wojcik held a presentation on net neutrality this evening. he also answered questions from the public. wojcik wants to make sure local residents are knowledgable about the issue.xxx net neutrality-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael wojcik rochester city council "the truth is we don't know how net neutrality is going to affect folks yet but there are some real dangers out there in terms of small businesses and small communities being able to have the same access to technology as other places." he also believes the city should set standards for broadband so that private markets can be held accountable.