Speech to Text for Improving water quality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

water quality-bpclip-3 iowa governor kim reynolds is making it clear that improving water quality is her number one priority right now. in her condition of the state address today...the republican governor says she wants to sign a water quality bill into law as her first piece of legislation. and local lawmakers agree that this is the year it needs to get done. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was at the opening day of the legislative session. newsroom he has more for us on this issue.xxx water quality-llvosot-1 water quality-llvosot-2 those i spoke with say water quality is their top priority this year also right after they balance this years budget that is currently at a shortfall. water quality-llvosot-3 there are two current pieces of legislation right now, one in the house and one in the senate. one moving through the senate right now has already been passed by the house last year. the other bill looks to get funds from the water tax excise which is money they are using for different projects. other say they want the i-will fund utilized by implimenting the three eighth cent tax. water quality-llvosot-4 we've got a wide variety of proposals and i'm hoping that we do something meaningful for water quality and understand everybody's concerned about it water quality-llvosot-5 there is a little bit of a challenge the end of last session getting those through so i held off on it i think you'll see it move forward very quickly the session i'm not sure which bill is going to move forward but i think there's a desire to get something done and get it done sooner rather than later water quality-llvosots-6 in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three.