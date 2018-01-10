Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to this week's golden apple award winner. this week's winner has a passion for making sure little kids learn valuable skill sets. golden apple-stnger-1 kimt's news 3 stefante randall has more.xxx golden apple-llpkg-2 golden apple-llpkg-5 this week we are at washington elementary to honor a teacher who is preparing students for a successful career. so let's go inside and congratulate this weeks golden apple winner mrs. lisa nelson." golden apple-llpkg-6 "i like when mrs. nelson reads to us." teaching a bunch of energetic kindergartener s is not an easy task because they can be easily distracted - but lisa nelson finds it rewarding. golden apple-llpkg-7 "very special because there is a lot of people that do a lot of jobs and it's kind of unsong so getting a chance to be recognized is really special." golden apple-llpkg-8 lisa has been teaching for the past 16 years and says it feels good to know that parents and students appreciate her. "it's completely unexpected and it was just so kind for them to be thinking of me and i really appreciate it and i hope that they know that i am really taking care of their child." student henry sisson says he likes the lessons he's learning in mrs. nelson's class. "i'm learning about math and poems and reading." as for mrs. nelson - she says her ultimate goal is to continue to help shape a bright future for her students. "i think you know you just look at it upit plsying a role and having a hand in raising these kids so you hope to be a good role model and get them started with some good life lessons besides just reading, writing and math so just helping them to start off to be good meners of the community one day." if you would like to nominate your favorite teacher all you have to do is go to our website kimt dot com, click on the golden apple tab and tell us why you would like to honor your teacher. in charles city - stefanterandal l kimt news 3. / tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog.