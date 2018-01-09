Speech to Text for New license plates offered for law enforcement

enforcement appreciation day... and now there's a new identifier being created for those who serve. leo memorial plates-vo-1 lowerthird2line:law enforcement memorial license plates austin, mn a new specialty license plate will soon be made available in minnesota to recognize members of law enforcement. those who distribute the plates are still waiting on the design... but say they're excited to offer the new option.xxx leo memorial plates-sot-1 leo memorial plates-sot-3 "i think it's wonderful because they're serving and protecting us and now they have an option to display that proudly. they've earned it." when the plates become available... they will cost ten- dollars - plus a 25-dollar up- front contribution and 5-dollar annual contribution. / mn for