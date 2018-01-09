Speech to Text for Daycare death investigaton

daycare investigation-stngr-2 we are learning new information today about a seven month old baby who died while at an in home daycare center in manly. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been working on this story and joins us now live. brian - what are you learning?xxx shooting follow and arrest-lvo-2 amy authorities say it happened here at 131 south grant avenue in manly - calling the situation tragic. daycare investigation-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:new details released in 7 month old's death manly, ia police say they do not suspect foul play and the investigation into the death of seven- month-old haven razevink is considered standard procedure. according to police - officers were called out to the residence on december 28th for a baby who was not breathing. those who live near the in-home daycare say their neighbors are like family to them and the situation is sad for the entire community.xxx daycare investigation-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:cheryl sluik manly, ia it had to be a fluke you know cause she takes really good care of her kids and her babysitting kids an can't say enough good about her or jeremy they're wonderful neighbors they are like out kids. sluik says the owner of the in home daycare has been in business for the past several years. amy-- she says her neighbor is very good with the kids. in manly - brian tabick - k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. an autopsy has been conducted - but the results are not yet available. we will continue to update you on this developing story as we learn more. / alea kidnapping-mug-3 trial dates