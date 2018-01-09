Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-9-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 temperatures remained mild across our area yet again today as the cloud cover increased. this will lead to some patchy fog yet again tonight and into wednesday morning. our next storm system will be approaching for wednesday night. some isolated drizzle will be possible wednesday throughout the day, but the bulk of the precipitation won't start until late wednesday night. it will start as rain and then transition into a wintry mix and into snowfall by thursday morning. accumulations are looking to be 3-6" for much of the area with less the further southeast you go and more the further northwest you go. in addition to the snow, the wind will cause problems leading to whiteout conditions. temperatures will be dropping quickly behind this system as highs only reach the teens on thursday and then fall below zero again by thursday night. the next several nights will feature lows below zero. the weekend will be quiet, but cold with highs only in the single digits above zero. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: south at 12 to 18 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy/isolated drizzle. highs: lower 40's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday night: rain to wintry mix to snowfall. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: south becoming northeast at 15 to 25 mph.