Arrests made in shooting investigation

arrested two people in connection with a shooting over the weekend in austin... mug 2:christopher coleman christopher coleman.jpg samantha bennett samantha bennett.jpg kimt news 3 2 ... 32-year-old christopher coleman is appearing in court today on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 35-year-old samantha bennett is facing an aiding an offender charge. kimt news three's calyn thompson went to the area where the shots were fired today. shooting 2 arrests-stngr-1 she's finding out what those in the area had to say following the arrests.xxx shooting 2 arrests-llvosot-6 shooting 2 arrests-llvosot-3 police responded to the report of shots fired right here at the intersection of first avenue and second street in the southeast part of austin. a place also right by their post office. lowerthird2line:2 arrests made in connection to shooting austin, mn when officers arrived around 11:15 sunday night... coleman came up to them saying someone had stolen his car. police found four 9-mm shell casings nearby.. and later found the missing car - running and unoccupied - at an apartment complex. more shell casings were found inside the car... and the rear window was shattered. police say a witness saw two black males running from the area. the post master in the area says he's not surprised these events happened in the neighborhood... as he often sees a lot of police activity. lowerthird2line:jason berning postmaster "there's a lot of business surrounding here and there's a lot of good people here too, but like i said you do see a lot of police activity and it does give the impression that you know there's some bad stuff going on on occasion." shooting 2 arrests-llvosot-5 reporting in austin, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / coleman