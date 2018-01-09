Speech to Text for Central Springs' bash brothers

has had some hammers on their roster the last couple of years. - and its more of the same this winter. - the bash brothers... zach-attack... have a chance to do something special. ryg and santee-vo-4 ryg and santee-vo-3 - junior zach ryg.. and senior zack santee.. go head to head in practice every single day. - ryg is number 3 at 182 pounds. - santee is number 4 at 220 pounds. - but none of that matters when the two go to battle in the wrestling room. - and while they might leave with a bruise every now and then.. the competition between each other... is a great thing for their future success.xxx ryg and santee-sot-5 lowerthird2line:zack santee central springs senior zack santee: it's a big advantage, he knows what its like to be at the state tournament, ive never been there personally, but he knows what it takes, its a big accomplishment for both of us to push each other to the limit. lowerthird2line:bash brothers kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:jay mcdonough central springs wrestling coach jay mcdonough: im not going to say who wins, but sometimes the smaller guy likes to make the bigger guy mad, and then it gets on, and then its really fun to watch becuase they fly around, everyone else just kind of clears off the mat and lets them go at it.