Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Foreast 1-9-17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

be enjoying some above average seasonable temps for today and tomorrow. today will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with strong winds from the sse. more clouds and isolated light rain chances for wednesday. wednesday night into thursday will bring the back the snowfall along with terrible road conditions. the snow will really pick up for thursday morning. 3 to 6 inches of snow are likely across the higher area with some areas seeing more and some seeing a little less. most of the snow seems to be more off to the northwest. road conditions will be crippled with a combination of snow and ice making for a very slick commute. visibilities will be near white out conditions during the snow. it will wrap up by thursday evening with sunshine returning friday. temperatures will fall back to dangerously cold temps for the weekend and starting next week. today: am fog/mix of sun and clouds/windy. highs: mid to upper 30's. winds: south? southeast at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 20's to near 30. winds: southeast at 15 to 20 mph. wednesday: mostly