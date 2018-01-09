Speech to Text for Legislative session underway

the 20-18 iowa legislative session is officially underway and lawmakers say they have their work cut out for them. some of the big issues on the agenda include tackling the budget shortfall...and funding water quality improvement initiatives. kimt news three's brian tabick was in des moines for opening day. he joins us now live in studio three...brian?xx x iowa leg education-s3vo-2 raquel...anothe r big issue that lawmakers are faced with this session is two funds for education that are expiring soon...leaving schools across the state hoping this year they have support form those at the capital. iowa leg education-s3vo-1 lowerthird2line:two school funds set to expire des moines, ia local school officials tell us they're concerned over the experation date of the save fund. this fund allows schools to receive a penny from sales taxes per student...as well as gives the schools a tool to bond out for infastructure projects. schools then don't have to turn to raising property taxes for these projects. those we spoke with say this is an issue they are in favor of extending...depe nding on how the bill is written.xxx iowa leg education-s3sot-1 lowerthird2line:state rep. todd prichard (d) charles city, ia these are funding mechanisms and these are tools the particularly the optional sharing our tools that been particularly useful in real districts like where i'm from in charles city and the small towns that i represent and it's something that we need to extend lowerthird2line:state rep. linda upmeyer (r) speaker of the house i do appreciate the schools concerns because we are approaching the point where it's very difficult to bond for anything they want a new school building or major repairs it's very hard to bond if we don't extend the save so i'll take a good hard look at that another fund educators are focusing on is the operational sharing fund-- where schools can share specific staff members such as a superintendent, like osage schools. those we spoke with say this not only allows the schools to save funds, but count for additional students for other potnential increases. / and as the future of funding for public schools is considered...we asked state lawmakers what plans they have for the iowa public employees' retirement system...also known as ipers. iowa leg ipers-s3vo-1 iowa leg ipers-s3vo-2 most republicans and democrats we spoke with agree that the retirement plan should stay untouched this session. speaker of the house linda upmeyer says she does not expect ipers to be brought to the floor this year. two representatives we spoke with agreed that public workers' retirement is not likely to be brought up in the near future. xxx iowa leg ipers-s3sot-4 iowa leg ipers-s3sot-5 i want to keep it for the workers, the way they are now. i have a sense if they do do something to move forward, it will not be those who are grandfathered in. it will probably start something for the new people coming on moving forward. lowerthird2line:state rep. sharon steckman (d) mason city in an election year, there's a little more precaution. they want to do things right and not get backlash from voters, so i definitely think election year comes into play. on november sixth...all 100 seats in iowa's house of representatives will be up for election. live in studio three...brian tabick...kimt news three. / thank you brian. coming up tonight on kimt news three at ten...we'll hear from local lawmakers about the state budget...and tax reform. the minnesota legislative session starts on february twentieth. / a