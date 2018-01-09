Speech to Text for Anti-depressant use is up in young people

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

even if they may be a user a recent report finds the number of antidepressant s being prescribed to youth is on the rise again. this comes after an initial decline when the food and drug administration directed pharmaceutica l companies to issue a black? box warning, potentially linking antidepressant s with increased suicidial thoughts in youth. one doctor we spoke with says the risk of this is rare. he says antidepressant s are best used in combination with other therapies or lifestyle treatments./// other what i call lifestyle treatments are very important, things that are good for healthy brain in general. adequate sleep, and what's calls sleep hygiene. same bed time every day, same get up time every day, every day of the year. croarkin also says there's emerging evidence that suggests really intense cardio may have antidepressant affect on the brain, and is a good lifestyle change.