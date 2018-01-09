Speech to Text for More people moving to Minnesota than leaving

for the first time in more than 15 years... a new report shows more people are moving (to minnesota kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester to explain the change./// good morning tyler and arielle. it's all because of jobs. statistics are showing minnesota is growing and likely continue to. reports show the number of workers in minnesota will grow by five thousand annually... and that's good news for our area, because along with the expected (new jobs... there are positions open now that employers are struggling to fill. the rochester area chamber of commerce tells me by 20? 24, about 24? thousand workers will be needed due to growth and replacement hires. the chamber also says with this growth... just about every industry will be hiring help./// with all this new growth comes increased construction, and legal support, and accounting support. so yes it's way beyond healthcare.may o clinic and the healthcare industry is part of the engine here but so is small business. harrington says to account for the growth in our region, the chamber is actually launching an online tool called hub? source to help employers recruit workers from outside our the state of iowa has also seen growth... according to the u?s. census... about 99? thousand people have moved to iowa in the last 7 years.