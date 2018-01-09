Speech to Text for Comets jump into AP poll

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

its probably their biggest win... since the days of nate bus. - six days ago...the charles city boys basketball team went on the road and beat waverly- shell rock...snapping a 13-game losing streak against their rivals. - it's a win.. that proved what most of us already know.. this team... has talent. - kimt sports director aj ellingson has more with the comets.xxx cc hoops-pkg-9 cc hoops-pkg-2 mike: we started playing as a team again, coach put the thing that we have to stick together after we lost that home opener. aj: and that's something you never want to do.. charles city... lost their first game of the season... but here's the good part.. they havent lost since. cc hoops-pkg-3 mike: coach puts us in positions in practice, he shows us ways to get better in practice, so it compliments our game in games. cc hoops-pkg-4 aj: and so far this season.. the comets key to success.. has nothing to do with scoring points. cc hoops-pkg-5 ben: our back bone has been our defense this year, our shots havent been falling night in and night out, but we have to hang our hat on the defensive end. cc hoops-pkg-6 aj: and playing team defense is a challenge for a comets team struggling with size... but they are overcoming that... with effort. ben: we have a lot of players that have turned themselves into multi dimensional players. aj: at the top of that category is the comets do everything star jack molstead... lowerthird2line:jack molstead charles city junior jack: we have shooters, we have great ball handlers, we can go by anybody and we can spread the floor cc hoops-pkg-8 aj: molstead is currently second in the n-e-i-c in points per game.. and when the comets find a second scorer to pair with him... they are almost unbeatable. mike: jack's a really good player and i like playing with him, so when he goes off and they double team him, i try to take the pressure off of him. spx fp 2 team score:ia hs boys basketball regular season new hampton chickasaws <none> charles cit ... - the comets return to the floor tomorrow night against new hampton....its the start of a big week for c- c... theyll play three games... at decorah friday.. home against osage saturday. rankings released-vo-3 rankings released-vo-2 - the comets also jumped into the 3-a poll at number 8 this week... joining them in the rankings... are the golden bears of garrigan.. .holding down the number five spot in class 1-a. - the golden bears are 10 and 1 this season... and they've rolled off six straight wins. - the rankings can be found at kimt.com. / big game saturday-vo-2 big game saturday-vo-3 -