Health insurance deadlines

mn insurance fines-vo-3 minnesota residents are being urged to file for their 20-18 health insurance. according to mnsure - if you don't file for insurance or for an exemption by midnight on january 14th - you will have to pay a pretty hefty penalty. mn insurance fines-vo-1 mn insurance fines-vo-2 the fine in both minnesota and iowa is 2-point-5 percent of your household income or 695 dollars per adult and 347 dollars per child. one woman we spoke with says that it isn't the fine that pushes her to have health care - but her age.xxx mn insurance fines-sot-1 mn insurance fines-sot-2 "the penalty affects my family, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren, but isnt going to affect me." she says that while she has to have health care for other reasons - she can see why some would opt out and just pay the penalty - especially they are young and healthy.